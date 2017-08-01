Women in Hospitality: 9 - Minakshi Pandey

She partnered with the UN’s #ShareTheMeal food programme and the same campaign was rolled out across our South East Asia region with other food banks and, as a result 300,000 vulnerable people were given access to meals.
Asked about the one piece of advice she would like to give women, she said: “Don’t be afraid to ask questions and don’t let a boardroom full of older men intimidate you.”
By the numbers
- 16 years in the role
- 1 year in the company
- 21 years in the region
- 18 years in hospitality