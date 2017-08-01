Women in Hospitality: 9 - Minakshi Pandey

Women in Hospitality: 9 - Minakshi Pandey
Minakshi Pandey
Published: 16 January 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Byblos Hospitality’s group executive housekeeper Minakshi Pandey has been involved in the pre-opening of ﬁve hotels in Dubai, Pandey has worked on several CSR initiatives including one to raise awareness of food waste in hospitality through a social media campaign across the region.

She partnered with the UN’s #ShareTheMeal food programme and the same campaign was rolled out across our South East Asia region with other food banks and, as a result 300,000 vulnerable people were given access to meals.

Asked about the one piece of advice she would like to give women, she said: “Don’t be afraid to ask questions and don’t let a boardroom full of older men intimidate you.”

By the numbers

  • 16 years in the role
  • 1 year in the company
  • 21 years in the region
  • 18 years in hospitality
