Women in Hospitality: 9 - Minakshi Pandey

Byblos Hospitality’s group executive housekeeper Minakshi Pandey has been involved in the pre-opening of ﬁve hotels in Dubai, Pandey has worked on several CSR initiatives including one to raise awareness of food waste in hospitality through a social media campaign across the region.

She partnered with the UN’s #ShareTheMeal food programme and the same campaign was rolled out across our South East Asia region with other food banks and, as a result 300,000 vulnerable people were given access to meals.

Asked about the one piece of advice she would like to give women, she said: “Don’t be afraid to ask questions and don’t let a boardroom full of older men intimidate you.”

