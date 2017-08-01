Saudi's Flynas sees 15% rise in air passengers in 2019

Saudi's Flynas sees 15% rise in air passengers in 2019
Published: 17 January 2020 - 8 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Saudi’s national airline Flynas has seen a 15% rise in travellers in 2019 at 7.9 million compared to 6.6 million in 2018, according to the Saudi Gazette, sister publication Arabian Business reported.

Over its 12 years of operations, the low-cost airline has carried more than 50 million passengers.

Flynas in June signed an MoU with Airbus to purchase 10 of the latest A321XL aircraft for a total of SAR9 billion ($2.4 billion). The airline’s CEO Bander Almohanna also said Flynas has so far received four airliners from the 2017 mega-deal with Airbus to purchase 120 A320neo aircraft for a value of SAR32bn, making it the second largest aircraft purchase deal in the Middle East.

In 2019, the airline also launched new and direct destinations, particularly between Riyadh and New Delhi, as well as to Indian cities Lucknow and Calicut, while it plans to introduce routes to Lahore, Islamabad, Sarajevo, Vienna, Batumi, Tbilisi, and Baku, among others.

Moreover, the carrier signed a strategic partnership with Saudi Ground Services last year to provide ground handling services in the kingdom's 28 airports for the duration of five years.

Flynas operates over 1,200 weekly flights to 35 domestic and international destinations on its fleet of 30 aircraft.

