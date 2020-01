Becoming a department head when she was 24 years old motivated Tatjana Ahmed tremendously and she says that helping people grow and seeing them develop further outweighs many other accomplishments.

Since starting at Grand Hyatt Dubai, Ahmed has increased productivity by 60% for the room attendants by introducing new work processes and changing work equipment, which is an additional increase of 10% from last year.

Manpower in public areas has been reduced by 30% and Ahmed and her team were able to cut down on 50% OE expenses in 2019.

Ahmed is a strong advocate for the use of new technology and environmentally friendly products and systems in housekeeping departments.