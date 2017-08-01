Women in Hospitality: 5-Sarah Walker Kerr

Sarah Walker Kerr arrived in the region in 1998 but this year has been a pinnacle year for her.

She says: "I am very proud to be one of the ﬁve founding members of the FLI programme. We launched this to foster a conﬁdent and successful community of female leaders in Marriott International in the Middle East & Africa."

The pilot scheme was launched in the UAE and next they are looking to move to Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Walker Kerr continues: "At Marriott, we have a real focus on diversity and inclusion. Even looking at my own team we have a myriad of backgrounds, which I believe is very beneﬁcial in bringing different understandings of cultures to the table, who are all united by one purpose."