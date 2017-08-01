Women in Hospitality: 6-Anne Scott

Hospitality
News
Women in Hospitality: 6-Anne Scott
Anne Scott
Published: 17 January 2020 - 8 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
This year Anne Scott founded FLI – The Female Leadership Initiative across Marriott in Middle East and Africa.

The initiative aims to look at easing various issues such as maternity policies, partnerships with companies to support working moms, hosting focus groups, educating male leaders on how to support female growth amongst many tasks.

Scott says: "We achieved a positive GOP at W Dubai – The Palm in the ﬁrst month of operation, which is incredibly difﬁcult to achieve in the hospitality industry in Dubai. We also met owner’s expectations by opening the hotel on the third day of operation with 92% occupancy. The aim is to grow awareness and recognition for FLI in MEA and globally by 2022."
