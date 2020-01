During her time in the region, Sarah Allen has created a culture of revenue management expertise, where the discipline has been elevated to a discipline that is now core to Marriott's success as a company.

Revenue leaders now sit equally at the table with their counterparts across all levels.

About her career, she says: "I consider myself a role model and team player – I am passionate about the growth of the team and the company."

Allen spearheaded the integration of the legacy Starwood portfolio (the largest integration in the history of the industry) and ensured that colleagues were fully supported both professionally and personally through a significant change in their hotels and their careers.