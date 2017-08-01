Dubai Food Festival date announced

Dubai Food Festival date announced
The 18-day affair will run from February 26 till March 14, 2020
Published: 19 January 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

The seventh-edition of the Dubai Food Festival has been announced. The 18-day affair will run from February 26 till March 14, 2020.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the festival will comprise events such as the Dubai Restaurant Week, Beach Canteen, Hidden Gems and Food Experiences. There will also be cooking masterclasses, chefs’ tables and dining experiences.

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) revealed that celebrity chefs are set to appear, and the festival will bring guests food-related events and promotions at nearby malls, restaurants and shopping outlets.

Dubai Tourism explained the event is hoped to solidify Dubai’s position as the gastronomic capital of the region. The emirate has more than 200 nationalities living in it, allowing for a diverse and multicultural F&B experience.


