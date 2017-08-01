Dubai Princess Residences Dubai Marina to reopen

The Dusit Princess Residences Dubai Marina will reopen on February 1, 2020 following an extensive renovation, officials have revealed.

The 35-story building has been revamped with fully-furnished luxury apartments, holiday homes, and residential units designed with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Each unit will come with one, two, or three-bedroom configurations and are fully integrated with facilities and services. Additionally, the property will offer a variety of large, penthouse options.

“It is our wish and utmost desire that our guests will continue to create memories and new experiences at the hotel, we want our guests to feel the comforts of home no matter where their travels might lead them.” —Bassam Zakaria, General Manager of Dusit Princess Residences Dubai Marina.

The hotel will also adopt a more health conscious property, introducing a brand new fitness outlet, KO8 Fitness Center, as well as the eatery Baker’s Kitchen.