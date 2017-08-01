Emirates raises funds for Australian bushfires

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has announced it will contribute funds to help Australia’s bushfire crisis.

From January 17 to February 16, 2020 the airline will donate 10% of its EmiritesRED sales on flights to supporting the recovery efforts going on in Australia.

Along with its dollar-to-dollar matching, the airline is also waiving flight change fees for residents impacted by the fires. The company, which has more than 1,000 Australians in its workforce, is leading other fund-raising initiatives between its employees.

Emirate Airline president, Tim Clark said: “We are deeply saddened by the bushfires in Australia and the impact they have had on families, communities, wildlife and businesses across the country. There’s been an outpouring of support from all over the world for Australia, including from the UAE. At Emirates we’d like to do our part not only through monetary contributions, but also to use our global reach to help to maintain awareness and support, and to drive donations for recovery and rebuilding efforts,”

He continued: “Emirates remains committed to Australia and its people who have welcomed us into their home for over 20 years. We will be working closely with relevant organisations to contribute funds to those who need it most. Emirates is also waiving flight change fees for residents affected by the fires, many of whom we know have had their lives greatly impacted already.”

Emirates operates 77 flights a week to Australia, comprising Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

The fund-raising announcement follows the recent temporary closure of the One&Only Wolgan Valley resort. The Emirates Group-owned property closed earlier this year due to the bushfires, with a planned re-opening in January. The resort, which is 150km north-west of Sydney, will not open its doors till February.