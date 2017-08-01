Five Minutes With: Executive chef, Park Hyatt

I was 14 years old when I knew that I want to become a chef. I loved seeing my mum cooking, tasting her delights was more fun than playing soccer with my friends, so I first had to taste the finished dish and then I went for soccer.My passion for food, dedication and the people who inspire me.We been very busy the last year combining two big properties, The Park Hyatt and the Dubai Golf Creek and yacht club, but with great teamwork and focus you can overcome any challenge.

What makes the F&B offering at Park Hyatt stand out from the competition?

At Park Hyatt we have a great diversity of offerings, from Californian &, Nikkei cuisine in Noepe, French at Brasserie de park or authentic sharing plates in The Thai kitchen, you will never get bored. Our concepts have a story and we want to communicate this story by offering you an experience you will not forget.

I don’t think it is easy to find good ingredients, it became more difficult. Not all suppliers carry the best anymore, which doesn’t makes it easy to find ingredients.Healthy eating becomes more obvious. I keep hearing more about ‘farm to folk’ concepts which underlines the direct relationship between the chef and the farmer. We have launched this philosophy by ensuring our products are thoughtfully sourced and carefully selected. It is funny, you can ask anyone and they will know the name of their doctor or banker, but who actually knows the name of their farmer.We are in the process of building a new F&B venue right beside our lagoon beach which is scheduled to open this year. It will be an extremely exciting concept and one to look forward to. So, stay tuned.