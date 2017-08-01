Jumeirah Group announces 2020 MICE offers across Abu Dhabi

Jumeirah Group announces 2020 MICE offers across Abu Dhabi
Jumeirah at Etihad Towers
Published: 19 January 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Jumeirah Group has announced its diverse meetings, incentives, conferences and event (MICE) offering for 2020 at two of its hotels — Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Jumeirah at Etihad Towers — in Abu Dhabi.

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers houses one of Abu Dhabi’s largest conference centres, inclusive of 13 cutting edge meeting rooms, a ballroom with a capacity of 1,400 guests in a conference setting or 1,000 guests for seated banquet dinner; as well as a Bridal and Chairman Suite.

A dedicated pre-function area is also available for use, with a spectacular crystal installation serving as a focal point of design, within the MICE facilities. Conference packages start from AED150 per person inclusive of a coffee break and lunch or dinner.

Guests at meetings and events held in the heart of the city, can enjoy access to the one of a kind Observation Deck, located on the 74th floor of Jumeirah at Etihad Towers. The platform is the highest vantage point in Abu Dhabi where visitors can relish an uninterrupted birds-eye view of the city’s skyline, the Corniche, and Arabian Gulf.


[[{"fid":"77594","view_mode":"preview","fields":{"format":"preview","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort ","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort "},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":507,"width":760,"class":"media-element file-preview"},"link_text":null}]]

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort has the capacity to host exhibitions, product launches and parties. In addition to this, the meeting space can be utilised with flexibility as a key offering, based on the size and nature of meetings.

Those looking to host C-Suite meetings can make the most of the complete array of planning services offered by the property, with prices starting at AED350 per person inclusive of dining, while corporate team building is also catered to via unique packages starting at AED 150 per person.

The team building provision spans beach activities, water sports and Bodyism classes. Guests can also make use of the spa and proximity to the Gary Player designed course at the Saadiyat Beach Golf Club.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island’s GM Linda Griffin said: “Jumeirah Group’s dedicated event offerings in Abu Dhabi have been inspired by the city’s standing as a regional leading MICE destination. This has been further spearheaded by its reputation as a cultural hub and its success hosting a broad range of global events.”

Savino Leone, General Manager of Jumeirah at Etihad Towers adds, “We recognise the importance of this segment and have developed our MICE portfolio across our properties in the capital, to meet the needs of local and international organisations.”


