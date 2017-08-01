La Vie Hotels & Resorts appoints regional director of business development

Australia-based La Vie Hotels & Resorts, that recently signed La Vie Garden Hotel & Apartments in Dubai, has appointed Mohamed Hassan Youssef as the regional director of business development for the Middle East, North Africa and Europe.



Youssef has more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, including 10 years in the UAE working with various leading brands.



Commenting on his appointment Youssef said: “I am extremely honoured and delighted to join La Vie Hotels & Resorts at such an exciting time for the company. The MENA and Europe region holds strong growth prospects for our group, and I look forward to working with the team to achieve our objectives for long-term success.”



An Egyptian national, Youssef began his career with global brands such as Sonesta Hotel & Nile Cruises, Swissotel Sharm El Sheikh, and Concorde Hotels & Resorts with a focus on front of house.



He moved to the UAE in 2009 to take the position of front office manager at the Iberotel Miramar Al Aqah Fujairah. In 2014 he was appointed as the rooms’ division manager at Gloria Hotels where he quickly progressed to director of rooms.



In 2016 he took over the role of director of operations at the new Telal Resort, Al Ain by Muruoj Gloria before moving to the Western Hotel in Abu Dhabi as the hotel resident manager.



Prior to joining La Vie Hotels & Resorts, he was the general manager of Royal Central Hotel the Palm.