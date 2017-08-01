Minor Hotels makes senior appointments across departments

Minor Hotels has announced senior appointments within its HR department and marketing.

Group director of people & culture Stefan Geyser – Previously area director of HR for Marriott International, Geyser joins Minor Hotels to drive change and transition throughout its international markets. One of his key roles will be building multi-cultural environments at the properties, along with leading HR employees and management teams.

Regional director of marketing communications, Hana Fuchs – Fuchs is part of the regional team at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, previously the director of marketing and communications. With more than 16 years of experience in the field, Fuchs has worked at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, along with Grand Millennium Al Wahda Abu Dhabi.