Minor Hotels makes senior appointments across departments

Hospitality
News
Minor Hotels makes senior appointments across departments
(L-R) Stefan Geyser and Hana Fuchs
Published: 19 January 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Minor Hotels has announced senior appointments within its HR department and marketing.

Group director of people & culture Stefan Geyser – Previously area director of HR for Marriott International, Geyser joins Minor Hotels to drive change and transition throughout its international markets. One of his key roles will be building multi-cultural environments at the properties, along with leading HR employees and management teams.

Regional director of marketing communications, Hana Fuchs – Fuchs is part of the regional team at Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, previously the director of marketing and communications. With more than 16 years of experience in the field, Fuchs has worked at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, along with Grand Millennium Al Wahda Abu Dhabi.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

India’s billion mobile subscribers could face a 30% price hike in 2020
    Masdar, Infinity Energy create JV to drive renewable energy projects in Egypt
      Huawei turns to TomTom to help it navigate away from Google Maps
        GPCA enters new decade with plans for ‘2030 GPCA Road Map’, appoints executive advisor
          Could this be the end of the SIM card as we know it?

            More related galleries

            Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi
                  In pictures: The 2019 designMENA Summit
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 10-6