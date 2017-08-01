Radisson Hotel Group expands in Istanbul

Hospitality
News
Published: 19 January 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
Radisson Hotel Group has strengthened its presence in Istanbul with the signing of Radisson Hotel Apartments Delta Istanbul Esenyurt.

The property is expected to open in the third quarter of 2022 making it the group’s 3rd Radisson branded property and Radisson Hotel Group’s 15th hotel in Istanbul

Radisson Hotel Apartments Delta Istanbul Esenyurt will span an area more than 27,000 square meters and will be serving 240 hotel apartments. Radisson Hotel Apartments Delta Istanbul Esenyurt Turkey will also offer meeting rooms, lounge areas, ball rooms, and an all-day dining restaurant.

Commenting on this, Radisson’s executive vice president & chief development officer Elie Younes said: “Radisson Blu continues to be the largest upper upscale brand in Istanbul and the Radisson brand leverages on that network. This is our 15th hotel in Istanbul. With Radisson Hotel Apartments Delta Istanbul Esenyurt we have reinforced our investments in Turkey and increased our portfolio to around 30 hotels in operation and under development in the country. We thank our partners for their trust in our people and look forward to a joint successful journey.”

According to officials, this property will be the “first internationally branded upscale hotel in the area that strengthens the brand awareness of the Radisson Hotel Group”.

The contractor of the project Delta Real Estate’s owner Seyithan İzsiz said: “We are delighted to be partnering with a global brand such as Radisson Hotel Group and to be able to contribute to Turkish tourism. It is exciting to be investing in a flourishing area like Esenyurt. We look forward to a long relationship with Radisson Hotel Group and to developing more projects together”.

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

