Report: The top priorities for global travellers booking online

Expedia Partners Solutions (EPS), part of the Expedia Group, has released a report detailing the top priorities for global travellers when booking experiences online.

According to the Global Traveler Expectations report, responsive and easy-to-reach customer support was the top priority globally, with 33% of those surveyed putting it as the most important factor. Following was competitive pricing of accommodation and packages (28%), ease of website navigation (28%), and range of offers and promotions (27%).

Within the Middle East, one of the most important priorities was quality of accommodation, with 22% voting so.

EPS VP marketing, Isabelle Pinson said: “Our research report highlights a disconnect between what travellers most value in a travel provider and what these businesses are delivering. It is crucial that travel providers really understand what drives traveller choices and behaviours because those providers that fine-tune their offering to really match their travellers’ needs are sure to gain a competitive edge and build loyalty.”