Above 2.0, the rooftop lounge at Sofitel Dubai Downtown , has had a Mediterranean makeover for 2020.

Formerly a French concept, the new look space covers almost 12,000 square feet and has an outdoor lounge, retractable roof, and private cabanas.

Guests enjoying the panoramic views of Downtown Dubai can chill out to the curated sounds of Ibiza, Mykonos, and St Tropez, or dine on the international cuisine and signature cocktails.

Located on the fifth floor of the hotel, Above 2.0 will also have live music and entertainment.