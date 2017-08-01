Women in Hospitality: 2 - Feryal Haddon

Along with achieving significant savings through the effective cost management of payroll and staff accommodation, Haddon has a Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) certification and during her tenure, she has improved the cluster's on-boarding process by adopting a bottom up approach to new arrival surveys.
Haddon says: “Looking after close to 1,000 team members directly is a considerable responsibility. My aim is to create and maintain a positive culture within the organisation.”
By the numbers
- 11 years in the role
- 19 years in the company
- 19 years in the region
- 31 years in hospitality