Women in Hospitality: 2 - Feryal Haddon
Feryal Haddon
Published: 19 January 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Having spent close to 30 years in a managerial role Feryal Haddon has had a hand in developing a significant number of hospitality industry leaders.

Along with achieving significant savings through the effective cost management of payroll and staff accommodation, Haddon has a Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) certification and during her tenure, she has improved the cluster's on-boarding process by adopting a bottom up approach to new arrival surveys.

Haddon says: “Looking after close to 1,000 team members directly is a considerable responsibility. My aim is to create and maintain a positive culture within the organisation.”

By the numbers

  • 11 years in the role
  • 19 years in the company
  • 19 years in the region
  • 31 years in hospitality
