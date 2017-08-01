Women in Hospitality: 3 - Sahiti Gaddam

Women in Hospitality: 3 - Sahiti Gaddam
Sahiti Gaddam
Published: 19 January 2020 - 5:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Sahiti Gaddam brings a wealth of experience from within the luxury hospitality industry, having worked at leading hotels in Dubai for more than 25 years.

Her greatest sense of professional achievement comes from seeing former colleagues she has recruited and mentored grow into leaders.

She says: “Every promotion and accolade they receive makes me immensely proud of the journey they have traversed.”

Gaddam helped establish the Taj brand in the region within the luxury segment, and led the commercial drive of the hotel to achieve a marketing leading position within its peer set of competitor hotels despite not having large support structures at regional or cluster levels regionally.

By the numbers

  • 5 years in the role
  • 5 years in the company
  • 25 years in the region
  • 25 years in hospitality
