Five-star property Marriott Al Jaddaf has announced a spa package to celebrate the New Year.

The ‘New Years Refresher’ package is a 90-minute treatment comprising a lemon-sugar back rub, a full-body massage, a facial and a foot bath.

Also in the Sarray Spa treatment is complimentary access to the hotel’s gym and pool for the entire day.

Priced at AED 349, the treatment is available from 10am to 9pm.