Sports bar Nelson’s opens at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront

Already a Dubai institution thanks to its outlet at Media Rotana in Barsha Heights, a second Nelson’s sports bar has opened in the city.

Located at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Waterfront, the newest Nelson’s offers fifteen flat screen TVs with live sport to be shown daily, while if you wish to participate in the fun yourself there are also pool tables and darts available.

The menu will focus on traditional pub comfort food with a price range of AED35 to AED70 for appetisers, AED45 to AED90 for sandwiches and burgers, and there will also be large plates and grills for sharing from AED75 to AED130.

To celebrate the opening, Nelson’s has a ‘happy month’ throughout January with selected drinks starting at AED25 and buy-one-get-one on snacks from opening until closing.

Starting February 1st, the happy hour menu will be available from 12pm to 7pm.

Customers can also enjoy a four-course business lunch for AED69.