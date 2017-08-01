Avani opens resort in Krabi, Thailand

Avani Hotels & Resorts has opened its Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort property.

The property, which marks the group’s Krabi debut, features 178 guest rooms and villas, with the villas including a private pool and landscaped greenery.

The AvaniSpa that is part of the resort features an elevated swimming pool and a number of spa treatments. The property also has a gym and an indoor and outdoor play area for children.

There are five F&B venues on site, including the poolside Orchid Bar, the Pano Café, infinity poolside The Cliff, as well as The Peak rooftop bar and the Ao Nang Buffet.

With more than 200 islands nearby, the hotel offers scuba diving, snorkelling, kitesurfing and sailing to guests. There are also excursions to jungles, mangrove forests, waterfalls and traditional villages.

Avani Hotels & Resorts VP of operations, Javier Pardo said: “We are excited to welcome Avani Ao Nang Cliff Krabi Resort into our portfolio. The property is not only centrally located but also a boat ride away from island-hopping adventures and we are confident guests will enjoy the scenic experiences Krabi has to offer.”

Avani Hotels & Resorts currently operates over 30 properties in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.