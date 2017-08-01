Bistro-deli opens at new Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

The newly opened Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers has revealed its first F&B offering with TJ’s bistro-deli.

Located on the ground floor of Dubai’s latest hotel, TJ’s offers artisanal pastries and breads, speciality cakes, sandwiches, salads, and wraps, as well as modern bistro fare including avocado smoked salmon bowls to wagyu beef pies.

Come evening, TJ’s transitions into a night spot for beers, wine, and charcuterie that can be enjoyed inside or on the outdoor terrace. There’s also classic board games such as Monopoly, Jenga, and Scrabble.

The venue also offers a range of special offers including breakfast combos, business lunch, happy hour, and ladies night.