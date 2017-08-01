Bleu Blanc launches Wednesday Ladies Night

Hospitality
News
Bleu Blanc launches Wednesday Ladies Night
Published: 20 January 2020 - 8:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Bleu Blanc at Renaissance Downtown Hotel has now launched a Wednesday Ladies Night.

Every Wednesday from 8 pm onwards guests will receive a choice of two complimentary drinks from a selection of beverages, including cocktails, wine and more. The restaurant is also offering a Ladies Night menu which includes a selection of snacks.

The curated menu offers a taste of France with a choice of seven dishes available starting from AED24 each.

Highlights include plates of cured salmon roe on charcoal toast and cauliflower cheese croquettes with saffron aioli and toasted almonds. Also on offer is a selection of bowl food with a choice of roasted sweet potato with salted plum crème fraîche, grilled prawns with roasted pepper and dill risotto or crispy chicken and pickled cabbage with greens peas and asparagus

