Conrad Dubai's Korean bar and street food concept opens

Conrad Dubai has opened a Korean F&B venue.The Sheikh Zayed Road hotel has welcomed Kimpo to its F&B roster.South Korean chef Sung Choul Lee’s menu includes a variety of East Asian specialities with a twist such as Korean bulgogi sloppy Joe with kimchi and homemade BBQ sauce, and tacos served with slow-cooked mincemeat, Korean pickled onions, kimchi mayonnaise, and lettuce.

“From K-Pop and K-beauty to Korean foodie experiences, Korean culture is booming in popularity all over the world, including Dubai. Kimpo will show the city the real Korean way of life – chicken and hops,” said Lee. “Offering fuss-free and simple twisted street food and a well-stocked bar, Kimpo will satisfy Dubai’s thirst for authentic food experiences.”

Yannis Manikis also joins the team as executive chef, bringing with him a wealth of experience from kitchens in Chicago, New York, Montreal, Athens and Dubai.

Kimpo has its own private entrance to the right of the Conrad Dubai lobby and it's open six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday until 2am.