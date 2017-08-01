Dubai's holiday home rental market to grow to $8.5bn

Dubai's holiday-home rental market could grow to US$8.5 billion globally by the end of this year, according to Dream Inn that is based in the emirate.

The figure, which is up from $2.8 billion in 2017, has been attributed to the upcoming Dubai Expo 2020 and the newly introduced five-year, multi-entry tourist visa, the holiday-home rental company revealed.

The five-year visa will see an increased number of tourists into Dubai, namely from KSA, India, UK, China and Russia said Dream Inn. From 2017 to 2021, the number of international visitors is projected to grow by 39%.

Dream Inn CEO and founder, Steve Benchimol said: “We wanted to take advantage of the amazing opportunities that comes with being a Dubai hospitality business, and the continued increase in tourism to this great city, which is being bolstered by an exciting 2020 calendar, including the EXPO. The introduction of a five-year multi-entry visa for tourists will prove a major boost and will have a big impact on our offering.”

With this growth in mind, Dream Inn has acquired a further 40 properties across Dubai Marina, The Palm and Downtown Dubai. The properties range from studio apartments to villas and large penthouses; the company now has close to 200 properties in its portfolio.



Benchimol continued: “We are also focusing on meeting the demands of the business travel market. 14,000 new companies sign up for Airbnb business travel services each week, with individuals and companies seeing the cost and practical advantages inherent in renting a serviced apartment, which offers privacy and flexibility. We are able to offer a true home from home environment – people are increasingly liking this way of travelling, whether it’s for a holiday stay or for a business trip.”