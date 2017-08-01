Etihad, Japan Tourism collaborate on joint campaign

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has signed a deal for a joint consumer campaign with the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO). The campaign, effective from January 19, 2020 is hoped to promote Japan to Middle Eastern travellers.

JNTO also revealed its plans to open a direct office in the UAE this year, the office will increase the reach of Japan’s promotional activities to travellers in the region.

In March 2019, JNTO and the Japan Tourism Agency said that the Middle East was a prime market for strategic development through increased marketing. It is hoped Middle Eastern travellers can bring Japan a stronger luxury-travel economy.



Etihad Aviation Group chief commercial officer, Robin Kamark said: “Japan is an important market for Etihad, and this year we will celebrate our 10th year of flying to this country. Etihad flies to both Tokyo and Nagoya and we look forward to continuing to support the growth of business, tourism and cultural links between the UAE and Japan.”

JNTO executive senior VP, Shuichi Kameyama said: “We are extremely happy to commence joint promotions in the Middle East with Etihad to encourage increased visitor traffic from Abu Dhabi and beyond to Japan. Through these collaborations we look forward to not only welcoming many more guests from the region to experience the very best that Japan has to offer, but also for our organisation to further strengthen and deepen our relationship with Etihad Airways going forward. We will further increase our presence this year by returning to the Arabian Travel Market in April 2020.”