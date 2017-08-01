Etihad partners with Air Miles Middle East for improved loyalty scheme

Hospitality
News
Etihad partners with Air Miles Middle East for improved loyalty scheme
Etihad Guest Miles can be used for flights, upgrades, hotel bookings or holiday packages
Published: 20 January 2020 - 5:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme within Etihad Airways, has announced a partnership with Air Miles Middle East.

With the partnership, guests can exchange their Air Miles for Etihad Guest Miles to be used for flights, upgrades, hotel bookings or holiday packages. Etihad Guest members can receive up to 75% discount on pre-selected economy seats also.

Air Miles Middle East members can exchange up to nine Air Miles for one Etihad Guest Mile at a time. Air Miles can be collected via booking.com or Agoda bookings, along with purchases via HSBC and purchases at various shopping outlets.

Etihad Airways VP commercial partnerships, Yasser Al Yousuf said: “We are constantly exploring new collaborations that provide added value to travellers. By partnering with the Air Miles Middle East programme, we are proud to yet again introduce more benefits to our mutual members by offering access to Etihad Guest’s inspiring range of travel and lifestyle rewards.”

Aimia president, EMA, Paul Lacey continued: “With this partnership, we are very excited to offer our Air Miles Middle East members with more opportunities to redeem their miles for flights and upgrades with Etihad Guest, and is part of our focus to continue to provide our members with an extensive range of products and services to redeem their Air Miles.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Lufthansa Group 'to drive sustainability' in Middle East markets
    IndiGo flight declares emergency after yet another engine failure
      Will the U.S. – China trade deal move the tanker market?
        Abu Dhabi Distribution company announces new supply of recycled water to Saadiyat Island
          Korean operators band together to bolster 4G and 5G connectivity over Lunar New Year

            More related galleries

            Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
              Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi
                In pictures: The 2019 designMENA Summit
                  Power List: Women in Hospitality - 10-6
                    Photos: Fairmont Dubai's Bistrot Bagatelle introduces new menu