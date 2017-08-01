Etihad partners with Air Miles Middle East for improved loyalty scheme

Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme within Etihad Airways, has announced a partnership with Air Miles Middle East.

With the partnership, guests can exchange their Air Miles for Etihad Guest Miles to be used for flights, upgrades, hotel bookings or holiday packages. Etihad Guest members can receive up to 75% discount on pre-selected economy seats also.

Air Miles Middle East members can exchange up to nine Air Miles for one Etihad Guest Mile at a time. Air Miles can be collected via booking.com or Agoda bookings, along with purchases via HSBC and purchases at various shopping outlets.

Etihad Airways VP commercial partnerships, Yasser Al Yousuf said: “We are constantly exploring new collaborations that provide added value to travellers. By partnering with the Air Miles Middle East programme, we are proud to yet again introduce more benefits to our mutual members by offering access to Etihad Guest’s inspiring range of travel and lifestyle rewards.”

Aimia president, EMA, Paul Lacey continued: “With this partnership, we are very excited to offer our Air Miles Middle East members with more opportunities to redeem their miles for flights and upgrades with Etihad Guest, and is part of our focus to continue to provide our members with an extensive range of products and services to redeem their Air Miles.”