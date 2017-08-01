Hyatt Place Dubai reveals cluster director of sales and marketing

Hyatt Place Dubai has promoted Sanjay Nambiar to the post of cluster director of sales and marketing.Nambiar will be responsible for generating maximum revenue and executing strategies that will drive sales across all four Hyatt Place hotels in Dubai, namely Hyatt Place Dubai/Al Rigga; Hyatt Place Dubai/Baniyas Square; Hyatt Place Dubai/Wasl District and the recently-opened Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah.Nambiar brings more than 15 years of experience to his new role, acquired from working for prestigious hospitality brands in the UAE. With an array of regional experience, including Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as well as Hyatt Regency Creek Heights in Dubai, he took on the role of managing the sales and marketing team for Hyatt Place Dubai in 2016.

“In a very dynamic hospitality industry, Sanjay has been exemplary in securing consistent and additional business for the four Hyatt Place branded hotels in Dubai,” said Hyatt Place Dubai hotels’ cluster general manager, Fathi Khogaly. “He leads the team in successfully delivering and escalating business growth and has built a great reputation for the brand. We are delighted to have Sanjay in our senior leadership team and we look forward to him further elevating the brand’s presence in the market - particularly with the recent opening of our flagship property, Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah.”



With the opening of Hyatt Place Dubai/Jumeirah in October 2019, he managed to drive an above the market average occupancy for the hotel to date and continues to boost revenue across all four properties.

He has been successful in acquiring new accounts from the leisure and corporate business by diversifying the feeder market to include a larger proportion of India, Africa, Europe and America.

With the support of his team, Nambiar conducted various familiarisation trips and quarterly sales blitzes in potential business hubs that resulted in consistent room nights for the properties. Under his leadership, the properties reported growth in small meetings and events, with regular groups of guests becoming loyal clientele of the Hyatt Place brand in Dubai.