Oman hotels asked to halt performances for 40 days
The statement also restricted the playing of music in hotels
Published: 20 January 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Omani hotels and tourist establishments have been asked to halt all concerts, art or music performances for 40 days following the passing of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Sister-publication Arabian Business reported the Ministry of Tourism issued a statement asking hotels across the country to join the 40-day mourning period.

The statement said: “Based on the statement issued by the Diwan of Royal Court, which included declaring mourning, disrupting official work for three days, and the flags at half-mast for forty days, the Ministry of Tourism calls upon all hotel and tourist establishments to stop completely holding any concerts, art or musical performance of any form, during the period of mourning.”

It also restricted the playing of music in hotels, saying: “And this also includes not using music in all public and private events held in hotel establishments.”

Arabian Business explained the late Sultan Qaboos was hailed to have transformed Oman into a state of modernity and neutrality; its non-interference policies gained the country respect across the region.


