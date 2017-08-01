Sharjah to attract more northern European tourists

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, SCTDA has revealed plans to attract a stronger foothold of northern European tourists.

Officials were working on drawing tourists from the region with its participation at the Matka Nordic Travel Fair in Helsinki, Finland that took place from January 15 to 19, 2020. The body also showcased Sharjah’s range of diverse tourism offerings – from hotels to adventures and other activities to special packages and promos.

According to SCTDA, the Matka Nordic Travel Fair was an opportunity for the Authority to boost awareness of new hospitality projects and what the emirate has to offer as one of the GCC’s top tourist destinations.

Over the next five years, the number of hotel rooms is expected to increase by 50% supporting the influx of visitors to the emirate. A total of 34 new hotel facilities with up to 5,700 rooms combined will be added to the existing numbers within the period.

Besides Sharjah’s large-scale hospitality developments and tourism products, SCTDA will also focus on its key strategies to promote Sharjah as a year-round global destination for family holidays.

SCTDA chairman Khalid Jasim Al Midfa said: "As the largest tourism and travel exhibition in Northern Europe, the Matka Nordic Travel Fair is a significant and strategic platform for us at SCTDA to showcase the emirate’s diverse range of tourism products for visitors and companies in the region. Our participation is part of our continuous efforts to raise Sharjah’s profile as a leading destination that attracts all kinds of tourists from all over the world."