Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait opens for business

The four-star lifestyle property, which marks the group’s debut in the country, features seven different types of guestrooms including superior rooms, deluxe rooms, junior suites, superior suites, swiss-suite, swiss-supersuite with city view, and swiss-supersuite with sea view

Commenting on the property, Swiss-Belhotel International’s senior vice president, operations and development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Laurent A. Voivenel said: “This property is a fantastic addition to our portfolio and has been designed to offer a distinctive and personalised experience to travellers. We are excited to enter Kuwait at this time when there is a renewed focus on developing the tourism and hospitality sector in country as part of the Vision 2035. At the Swiss-Belhotel International we are well placed to serve the market requirements with a unique and diversified portfolio of 14 brands giving greater choice to owners and guests.”

Each room is equipped with an extensive array of amenities. Additionally, the suites offer beautiful living areas, bathtubs and balconies where travellers can wake up to panoramic beach, bay, city or garden views.

Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar’s GM Hakan Gencer said: “The Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait strikes the right balance between comfort and style thoughtfully weaving a vibrant spirit for an enhanced and personalised experience. On site is a stunning open-air swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre with day light, a well-equipped business centre, an all-day-dining international restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a trendy lobby café, a conference room to host high-powered board meetings and strategic seminars and a beautiful private roof-top terrace for special occasions and celebrations.”