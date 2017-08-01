Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait opens for business

Hospitality
News
Published: 20 January 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
Hospitality group Swiss-Belhotel’s Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait has announced its soft opening.

The four-star lifestyle property, which marks the group’s debut in the country, features seven different types of guestrooms including superior rooms, deluxe rooms, junior suites, superior suites, swiss-suite, swiss-supersuite with city view, and swiss-supersuite with sea view

Commenting on the property, Swiss-Belhotel International’s senior vice president, operations and development for the Middle East, Africa and India, Laurent A. Voivenel said: “This property is a fantastic addition to our portfolio and has been designed to offer a distinctive and personalised experience to travellers. We are excited to enter Kuwait at this time when there is a renewed focus on developing the tourism and hospitality sector in country as part of the Vision 2035. At the Swiss-Belhotel International we are well placed to serve the market requirements with a unique and diversified portfolio of 14 brands giving greater choice to owners and guests.”

Each room is equipped with an extensive array of amenities. Additionally, the suites offer beautiful living areas, bathtubs and balconies where travellers can wake up to panoramic beach, bay, city or garden views.

Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar’s GM Hakan Gencer said: “The Swiss-Belboutique Bneid Al Gar Kuwait strikes the right balance between comfort and style thoughtfully weaving a vibrant spirit for an enhanced and personalised experience. On site is a stunning open-air swimming pool, a state-of-the-art fitness centre with day light, a well-equipped business centre, an all-day-dining international restaurant, a specialty restaurant, a trendy lobby café, a conference room to host high-powered board meetings and strategic seminars and a beautiful private roof-top terrace for special occasions and celebrations.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Swissterminal and DP World enter strategic partnership
    Xylem supports local authorities for swift pump out of rainwater in the UAE, following heavy flooding
      Battery storage, smart grid, and energy efficiency VC funding slumps by 18% in 2019 – report
        Etihad Aviation Training first in the Middle East to secure European approval to train Boeing 777, 787 pilots
          K LINE awarded CDP’s A List 2019 on Climate Change

            More related galleries

            Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
              Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
                Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                  Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi
                    In pictures: The 2019 designMENA Summit