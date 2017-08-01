Tempo by Hilton lifestyle brand launched

Hotel giant Hilton has unveiled its lifestyle property brand Tempo by Hilton.

The brand’s properties will comprise modern and connected guest rooms, meeting spaces, fitness facilities, and collaborative working areas. They will also house F&B venues focusing on healthiness, representation of young chefs and sociability.

Tempo by Hilton falls in line with Hilton’s Travel with Purpose 2030 Goals; the group plans to double its investment in social impact initiatives and halve its environmental footprint. Tempo properties will implement sustainable practices such as food waste programmes, responsible seafood sourcing and the reduction of single-use plastic.

The brand was influenced by market research surveying more than 10,000 consumers. Hilton explained the brand is a way for the group to tap into the ‘modern achievers’ segment of the travel market.

Properties under the brand have been confirmed within New York, Maui, Boston, Los Angeles, Lexington, Nashville, San Diego, Charlotte, Washington D.C., Houston, Atlanta. At the time of writing, more than 30 properties are planned.

Hilton president and CEO, Christopher J. Nassetta said: “Tempo by Hilton is the latest example of our unique ability to anticipate what our guests are looking for and deliver unmatched value for customers and owners alike.”

Hilton chief customer officer, Jon Witter elaborated: “Through our research, we found that while our current upscale offerings have been incredibly successful at earning loyalty among specific guest segments, there was a rising demographic of ambitious and highly discerning travellers that weren’t engaging with the category.”

He continued: “With Tempo by Hilton, we are able to reach these influential consumers through a new, elevated yet approachable class of hotels designed to surpass expectations of both customers and owners in truly meaningful ways.”