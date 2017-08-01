Accor to outline plans for Saudi at SHIC

Hospitality group Accor will outline plans to help KSA achieve its Saudi Vision 2030 goal at the Saudi Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC) 2020.

The group will highlight its goal to help transform Saudi’s hospitality industry, with a focus on transformational and experience-led hospitality.

Accor has assured it will use SHIC to showcase plans of tented camps, conservation-led projects, all-inclusive resorts and extended-stay residences. It will also announce F&B projects, along with wellness, adventure and entertainment experiences to be rolled out in the Kingdom.

Following SHIC’s theme of ‘Transform Tomorrow’, Accor Middle East & Africa CEO, Mark Willis will lead two sessions at SHIC. The ‘Leaders’ Perspective session which will focus on transforming Saudi and a Student Session revolved around innovation and sustainable tourism in eco lodging.

As SHIC commences, Accor highlighted its eco-focused Mantis brand, of which Accor has a 50% stake. Accor explained that Mantis has strong potential in the Kingdom to strengthen its eco-tourism industry moving forward.

The group is one of Saudi’s largest hotel operators, with 36 properties comprising close to 14,000 rooms and a further 45 properties in the pipeline.

Accor has also signed an agreement to manage Novotel Residences Thakher City in Makkah, growing its portfolio in the Holy Cities to 11 rooms and 9,661 rooms. There is a further eight properties and 4,534 rooms pipelined in the Cities.

In 2019 alone, Accor’s properties in Makkah and Madinah saw close to four million guests, a figure the group hopes to grow.

Speaking about its presence at SHIC and in Saudi, Willis said: “SHIC’s theme, ‘Transform Tomorrow’, could not be more apt for Accor as we look to leverage our unrivalled portfolio of diverse brands and spearhead new lifestyle experiences that showcase and preserve the very best of Saudi Arabia.”



He continued: “As a key stakeholder in Vision 2030 and the kingdom’s leading operator, we are committed to setting new benchmarks in the hospitality sector, opening the eyes of the world to all that Saudi Arabia has to offer, from its stunning landscapes and heritage sites to its modern cities and world-class attractions and destinations.”

SHIC is taking place from January 21-22 in Riyadh.