Al Bustan Centre & Residence hosts public speaking workshop

Hospitality
News
Published: 21 January 2020 - 8 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Al Bustan Centre & Residence recently hosted a public speaking workshop for its employees to improve their communication skills.

The workshop was held to empower and boost employees’ confidence and to build leadership skills.

More than 25 employees participated in the event that aimed to improve workplace presentation skills of the participants and develop their vocabulary and fluency to help them communicate better with guests.

The company’s chief operating officer Moussa El Hayek said: “This workshop falls in line with our ongoing efforts to enhance our employees’ skills, and help them have a persuasive and a leading strong personality that will drive professional and personal change.”
