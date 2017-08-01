Eatery launched at Andaz Dubai The Palm

Andaz Dubai The Palm has launched The Locale, an F&B outlet that focuses on wellbeing.

The restaurant uses seasonal ingredients from selected local suppliers, regional providers and sources fresh and organic produce.

The Locale’s breakfast offers freshly pressed fruit and vegetables along with locally inspired ingredients such as cinnamon, saffron, dates and camel milk. While the lunch menu expands on the theme of nutritious and wholesome home cooking.

Dinner at the venue focusses on flavours from around the world. The Locale also houses a boutique and a gourmet café corner.