FooDiva's Three Chefs Dinner to return in March

FooDiva, an impartial restaurant review platform has revealed the date for its #ThreeChefsDinner event.

Planned for March 9, the Greek-themed event will take place at Avli in DIFC.

The evening will commence with champagne aperitifs and canapes, followed by a selection of meze starters from chef Ilias Kokoroskos of Mythos Kouzina & Grill in Armada BlueBay Hotel.

Avli’s chef Nick Charalambous will prepare the main courses, while chef Tim Newton from Opa in Fairmont Dubai will prepare a selection of desserts. Dinner will be served with wine pairings and there will be a complimentary beverage at the neighbouring Galaxy Bar after the main event.

The experience will start at 6:30pm, lasting until 10pm. The menu is priced at AED 650 per person, inclusive of all food, champagne, wines and gift bags from Avantcha Tea, along with chocolate from The Goodness Company.