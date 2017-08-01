Hilton to open more than 50 hotels in Saudi Arabia

The group will be opening more than 50 hotels across the Kingdom, with an addition of 16,000 rooms.

Hilton currently operates five brands in Saudi Arabia - Waldorf Astoria, Conrad, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton and Hilton Garden Inn. The group has also introduced new brands to the country, including its lifestyle brand, Canopy by Hilton, and its Embassy Suites by Hilton brand.

Commenting on Hilton’s growth in the country, the group’s vice president development Middle East and Africa, Carlos Khneisser said: “Saudi Arabia is an incredibly exciting and dynamic market. We are fully committed to supporting the Government’s approach to opening the country to tourism and its Vision 2030. We have a strategic approach to our brand deployment and growth in the country which enables us to offer our guests world-class products and experiences when they visit the country.”

In addition to signing nine new hotels in Saudi Arabia in 2019, Hilton also opened two hotels; DoubleTree by Hilton Makkah Jabal Omar and Hilton Garden Inn Al Jubail.

Hilton’s hotels in Saudi Arabia currently employs approximately 2,500 people across its 14 properties and expects to employ some 7,500 team members as it opens its pipeline of 40 hotels throughout the next five years.