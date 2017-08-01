La Mezcaleria opens in The Oberoi

Five-star property The Oberoi has welcomed its latest F&B venue as La Mezcaleria opens its doors.

The rustic venue serves a variety of Mexican and Pan Latin fusion dishes, along with Mezcal drinks prepared by in-house mixologists.

Comprising a dining area, bar area and outdoor terrace, La Mezcaleria organises live music and entertainment for guests regularly. Each Wednesday, the Cubache band will perform to guests, providing dance music fitting for the venue.

Throughout the restaurant are wall murals, Latin-inspired fittings and soft furniture in blues and yellows.

Dishes include guacamole, scallop ceviche, lobster, lasagne, steaks, tacos, tortillas, churros and various other Mexican-influenced items.

The venue is open from 5 pm everyday and 1 pm on Fridays.