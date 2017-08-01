La Mezcaleria opens in The Oberoi

Hospitality
News
La Mezcaleria opens in The Oberoi
La Mezcaleria organises live music and entertainment for guests regularly
Published: 21 January 2020 - 11 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Five-star property The Oberoi has welcomed its latest F&B venue as La Mezcaleria opens its doors.

The rustic venue serves a variety of Mexican and Pan Latin fusion dishes, along with Mezcal drinks prepared by in-house mixologists.

Comprising a dining area, bar area and outdoor terrace, La Mezcaleria organises live music and entertainment for guests regularly. Each Wednesday, the Cubache band will perform to guests, providing dance music fitting for the venue.

Throughout the restaurant are wall murals, Latin-inspired fittings and soft furniture in blues and yellows.

Dishes include guacamole, scallop ceviche, lobster, lasagne, steaks, tacos, tortillas, churros and various other Mexican-influenced items.

The venue is open from 5 pm everyday and 1 pm on Fridays.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Etihad Credit Insurance to support the global exports of UAE steel manufacturer Conares
    Dubai launches World Logistics Passport at Davos to boost South-South Trade
      Inter-network cooperation for an aircraft rescue in Botswana
        SEKO Logistics and Air & Ground World Transport form partnership
          Bishop Design "in serious talks" to open offices in Oman and Saudi Arabia

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Featured creators at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020
              Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
                Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi