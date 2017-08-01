Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi plans Beethoven concert

Hospitality
News
Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi plans Beethoven concert
NYU Abu Dhabi artistic & musical director of the Chamber Music Concert Series, Rony Rogoff
Published: 21 January 2020 - 12:45 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Park Hyatt in Abu Dhabi will host a music concert later this month in honour of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday.

The music concert will be headed by NYU Abu Dhabi artistic & musical director of the Chamber Music Concert Series, Rony Rogoff. Joining Rogoff will be Fujairah International Competition winner Darriya Azam, pianist Magdalene Wajdzik and violinist Narek Darbinyan.

Women in Hospitality #2 and Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi general manager, Doris Hecht said: “It will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear all of these great masterworks performed by a variety of brilliant musicians over one magical evening, and will give the audience a new depth of insight and enjoyment of the extraordinary creative genius of NYU Abu Dhabi artistic & musical director of the Chamber Music Concert Series, Rony Rogoff.”

