London’s iconic department store Harrods may soon enter the hotel industry; planning permission for a US$392 million (AED 1.4 trillion) hotel which connects to Harrods via a secret tunnel has been approved.

Boutique Hotelier reported the site is located in a car park which contains the tunnel. The freehold site was acquired in 2013 by Singapore-based Kwek Leng Beng’s CDL property group for £85 million.

The publication added the plan comprises 120 rooms over eight floors, along with an in-house spa. The project, which is expected to take 30 months to complete, could become the first of several Harrods-associated hotels.

Dartmouth chief executive, David Ashcroft told The Times that the legal documents mentioned the secret tunnel but no one knew of its condition. Upon inspection, the tunnel was blocked at both ends, though still contained Harrods carpets and signs.