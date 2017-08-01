Permission for $392m Harrods hotel granted

Hospitality
News
Permission for $392m Harrods hotel granted
The plan comprises 120 rooms over eight floors
Published: 21 January 2020 - 1:15 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

London’s iconic department store Harrods may soon enter the hotel industry; planning permission for a US$392 million (AED 1.4 trillion) hotel which connects to Harrods via a secret tunnel has been approved.

Boutique Hotelier reported the site is located in a car park which contains the tunnel. The freehold site was acquired in 2013 by Singapore-based Kwek Leng Beng’s CDL property group for £85 million.

The publication added the plan comprises 120 rooms over eight floors, along with an in-house spa. The project, which is expected to take 30 months to complete, could become the first of several Harrods-associated hotels.

Dartmouth chief executive, David Ashcroft told The Times that the legal documents mentioned the secret tunnel but no one knew of its condition. Upon inspection, the tunnel was blocked at both ends, though still contained Harrods carpets and signs.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Kingdom News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Operational production costs have fallen globally: Rystad Energy
    BP plans to create five $1bn businesses by 2025
      London Marriott Hotel Park Lane introduces in-room teddy bear menu
        Reliance and BP move forward with Indian fuels joint venture
          Oil & gas drives Oman's FDI to $30.26bn in Q2 2019

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Featured creators at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020
              Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
                Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi