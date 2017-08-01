Radisson Hotel Apartments Muscat Ghala Heights opens in Oman

Due to open in Q4 2022, the hotel comprises 280 serviced apartments and offers a lobby bar, an all-day dining restaurant and one specialty restaurant.

The hotel also features an outdoor swimming pool as well as facilities such as a ladies’ and men’s fitness studio.

The conference venue includes two conference rooms and one large ballroom comprising fully equipped, meeting and event facilities.

Commenting on the property, the group’s executive vice president & chief development officer Elie Younes said: “The extended stay sector is increasingly becoming a mainstream business model rather than an alternative asset class. The Radisson Hotel Apartments Muscat Ghala Heights marks the arrival of the city’s second Radisson and will be our fifth hotel in Muscat. We thank our partners for their trust and look forward to an exciting and rewarding journey, creating opportunities for our guests, owners and employees.”

With this property the total number of Radisson hotels goes up to eight, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Park Inn by Radisson and Radisson

Saud Bin Hamed Bin Issa Al Tae, the head of the owning company said: “We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group on this project and to be able to contribute to the tourism sector in Muscat.”