Radisson Hotel Apartments Muscat Ghala Heights opens in Oman

Hospitality
News
Radisson Hotel Apartments Muscat Ghala Heights opens in Oman
Due to open in Q4 2022, the hotel offers a lobby bar, an all-day dining restaurant and a specialty restaurant
Published: 21 January 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
Radisson Hotel Group has expanded in Oman with the entry of the Radisson Hotel Apartments Muscat Ghala Heights.

Due to open in Q4 2022, the hotel comprises 280 serviced apartments and offers a lobby bar, an all-day dining restaurant and one specialty restaurant.

The hotel also features an outdoor swimming pool as well as facilities such as a ladies’ and men’s fitness studio.

The conference venue includes two conference rooms and one large ballroom comprising fully equipped, meeting and event facilities.

Commenting on the property, the group’s executive vice president & chief development officer Elie Younes said: “The extended stay sector is increasingly becoming a mainstream business model rather than an alternative asset class. The Radisson Hotel Apartments Muscat Ghala Heights marks the arrival of the city’s second Radisson and will be our fifth hotel in Muscat. We thank our partners for their trust and look forward to an exciting and rewarding journey, creating opportunities for our guests, owners and employees.”

With this property the total number of Radisson hotels goes up to eight, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Park Inn by Radisson and Radisson

Saud Bin Hamed Bin Issa Al Tae, the head of the owning company said: “We are delighted to partner with Radisson Hotel Group on this project and to be able to contribute to the tourism sector in Muscat.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Etihad Credit Insurance to support the global exports of UAE steel manufacturer Conares
    Dubai launches World Logistics Passport at Davos to boost South-South Trade
      Inter-network cooperation for an aircraft rescue in Botswana
        SEKO Logistics and Air & Ground World Transport form partnership
          Bishop Design "in serious talks" to open offices in Oman and Saudi Arabia

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Featured creators at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020
              Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
                Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi