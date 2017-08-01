Rational ConnectedCooking Network to expand in Middle East

Kitchen appliance manufacturer Rational has announced it plans to roll out its ConnectedCooking system to Nando’s venues across the Middle East this year.

ConnectedCooking is Rational’s online networked control system to allow users to remotely monitor and control kitchen appliances. The network provides diagnostics information and allows menus to be altered remotely also.

The company revealed that the network has reduced Nando’s number of maintenance callouts by 35% as issues can now be identified earlier.

Though Rational products are in every Nando’s venue, the ConnectedCooking system has only been implemented in parts of the UK, with further expansion into Canada, the Middle East, South Africa and US planned by the end of the year.

Rational head of non-food and indirect procurement, Cameron Holder explained: “Having the ability to monitor simultaneously every single Rational appliance we own opens the door to some amazing possibilities.”

Holder continued: “Our service partners can now identify units at risk of breaking down before they do so and either schedule a maintenance visit, or even fix them remotely in some instances.”

Beyond remote controlling appliances and identifying issues earlier, the network can also be used for quality control. For example, if a diner reports a meal not tasting right, or in alleged food poisoning cases, the records of the appliance used to make that meal can be checked instantly explained Holder.

“This lets us immediately see if there was anything wrong with the process, helping us to resolve queries much faster.”