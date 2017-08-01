Sharjah strengthens eco-tourism industry

As Sharjah continues to improve its tourism economy, The Buhais Geology Park a project meant to boost eco-tourism, has opened.

Inaugurated on January 20, 2020 by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the park gives visitors a glimpse into the history of Sharjah’s geology and the geological importance of Jebel Buhais, explained state news agency WAM.

The park provides evidence of how the emirate’s local nature was formed at least 93 million years ago. It also contains fossilised remains of ancient marine creatures and comprises two archaeological sites showcasing the history of human settlement in the area.

The opening follows the Sharjah Hospitality Forum last year in November, that worked on the theme of sustainable tourism and the business opportunities it creates.

H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) said: “The forum also contributed to the achievement of the goal set by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) with its focus on sustainable tourism planning, which contributes to enhancing social, economic and environmental benefits for communities.”

He previously revealed that the tourism sector in Sharjah now contributes more than 8.8% or AED 9 billion (US$2.45 billion) of the emirate’s annual GDP figure of AED102.5 billion ($27.91 billion).