Survey: Price discrimination a growing concern in hotel industry

Hotelbeds, one of the world’s leading bedbanks, has released a survey showcasing the growing concern and impact of opaque pricing* to hotels.

The issue arising, said Hotelbeds, is that opaque rates intended for tour operators and travel agents are being stripped from a bundle and sold individually at discounted rates online. Of the 600 participants in the survey, 85% said this challenging this practice was a top priority in the industry.

Close to 70% felt powerless to stop large OTAs from discounting their prices, with approximately 50% saying they were reliant on these opaque pricing bookings still. Furthermore, only 25% of those surveyed challenge a seller when they see this form of pricing discrimination online.

Around 75% of respondents felt unable to reliably identify individual sales that misuse policies; and 68% responded that they don´t have technology solutions available to monitor the problem.

Hotelbeds global sourcing relations & commercial excellence director, Paul Anthony said: “As we already knew based on our private conversations with hoteliers across the industry, this surveys confirms just how widespread concern is in the accommodation sector. Hoteliers are asking themselves ‘how can I stop rogue players selling online rates we´d intended for other channels?’”

He continued: “Clearly one of the biggest challenges for hoteliers is being able to actually identify the sales that misuse their policies. They simply don´t have the in-house technology or resources to do this.”

*Opaque pricing is a form of price discrimination in which the services, amenities or attributes of a hotel offer are not shown, instead only a discounted price is shown to allure a price-conscience consumer. This is usually used to sell off unused inventory of hotels that would not otherwise be able to be sold.