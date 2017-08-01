Accor to host hospitality exhibition in India

Hospitality group Accor will be hosting the fourth edition of the Accor Showcase 2020 exhibition in India.The event will be hosted on February 26, 2020 at the Pullman New Delhi Aerocity and at Sofitel Mumbai BKC on February 28, 2020.The show acts a catalyst for interaction with industry representatives such as travel agents, wedding planners, corporate clients, tourism partners and MICE organisers. “[Within] the last three years, Accor Showcase has achieved prominence in the travel and tourism industry. In the last edition of Accor Showcase we hosted around 1,600 delegates from the country. This year Accor Showcase will focus on strengthening the luxury portfolio messaging and also familiarise delegates with our vision of ALL-Accor Live Limitless. We are hopeful that the fourth edition of Accor Showcase will create a great buzz in the industry.” said Accor VP, commercial, India and South Asia, Kerrie Hannaford. Accor Showcase will also help Indian travellers interact with hospitality and tourism industry representatives and also to understand the existing and upcoming trends.The India representatives for Accor Showcase include brands such as Fairmont Jaipur, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, and others.

Luxury and premium brands from countries such as the United States, UK, Philippines, Singapore, UAE, Hungary, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia, Mauritius, Maldives, Switzerland, Thailand, Hungry, Sri Lanka and Spain will also participate in the event.