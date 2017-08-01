Bishop Design has six Oman hotel projects underway

Hospitality
News
Bishop Design has six Oman hotel projects underway
The projects across the Sultanate include the Rotana Rayhaan, Al Mouj by Rotana, and the Intercontinental hotel in Muscat
Published: 22 January 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Bishop Design, the Dubai-based firm responsible for the interiors of the SLS Dubai Hotel & Residences project is currently working on six hotel projects in Oman.

The projects across the Sultanate include the Rotana Rayhaan, Al Mouj by Rotana, and the Intercontinental hotel in Muscat, officials revealed to sister-publication Construction Week.

The interior design firm’s founder, Paul Bishop, told CW: “We’ve been approached to have an establishment in Oman as we are completing several projects out there. In Oman, we have around six hotels on-going in various stages of completion.

“We have had a discussion internally, that yes, we would have operations and representation potentially over in Oman.”

Bishop also spoke about the firm’s “active” role for Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage (F&B) quick service restaurants, and revealed there are also in discussions for an office in the kingdom.

“We are in the final negotiations to design a couple of hotels for big chains in Saudi Arabia and we have also been approached to partner up with a big developer,” Bishop added.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Oman News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

McDermott announces comprehensive pre-packaged restructuring transaction to de-lever balance sheet
    Brand Finance report: Aramco named Middle East’s most valuable B2B brand
      BP CFO Brian Gilvary to retire; Murray Auchincloss to succeed
        DNV GL research report: Oil and gas sector to boost investment in the energy transition, despite weakening confidence for 2020
          Goldman Sachs leads GlobalData’s M&A financial adviser league table in oil and gas sector

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Featured creators at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020
              Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
                Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi