Bishop Design has six Oman hotel projects underway

The projects across the Sultanate include the Rotana Rayhaan, Al Mouj by Rotana, and the Intercontinental hotel in Muscat, officials revealed to sister-publication Construction Week.

The interior design firm’s founder, Paul Bishop, told CW: “We’ve been approached to have an establishment in Oman as we are completing several projects out there. In Oman, we have around six hotels on-going in various stages of completion.

“We have had a discussion internally, that yes, we would have operations and representation potentially over in Oman.”

Bishop also spoke about the firm’s “active” role for Saudi Arabia’s food and beverage (F&B) quick service restaurants, and revealed there are also in discussions for an office in the kingdom.“We are in the final negotiations to design a couple of hotels for big chains in Saudi Arabia and we have also been approached to partner up with a big developer,” Bishop added.