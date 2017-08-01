French officials will launch the country’s F&B dedicated brand, Taste France at the Gulfood 2020 show.
During the five-day event, 80 French exhibitors will highlight their latest trends and products across four pavilions dedicated to world food, dairy, meat & poultry and beverages.
Business France, the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, will support business opportunities between French producers and importers, key buyers and food industry experts visiting Gulfood.
France's gastronomic quality is recognised all over the world and Taste France takes it a step further by gathering F&B industry players around their common interests.
Business France CEO, Christophe Lecourtier commented: “I am extremely proud to launch our new brand Taste France here in Dubai at the dawning of Expo 2020, the first World Expo ever held in the region, that tends to cement Dubai’s legacy to empower future generations. France has been a partner of Gulfood since its beginning in 1987 and I have to admit that the global dimension of this show that kept growing ever since firmly influenced our choice to unveil Taste France here in Dubai, as this event perfectly fits with the international ambition of Taste France, which is to unify and promote the whole French Food & Beverages industry.”
The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the top importers of all French food and beverages categories, followed by Egypt and Lebanon. Since 2010, a 50% increase in demand for French F&B products has been recorded in the UAE. The International launch of Taste France on this key location will reinforce already well-established relationships between French and Middle Eastern companies.
France to launch F&B brand at Gulfood 2020
Published: 22 January 2020 - 10:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff