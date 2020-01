KSA investors show interest to buy London’s Ritz Hotel

Undisclosed Saudi Arabian families are in talks to purchase the famous Ritz Hotel in London. Sister-publication Arabian Business reported the families are being represented by a private investment group and are talking with current-owners Sir David and Sir Frederick Barclay The Financial Times broke the news, saying the brothers are reviewing interest from Jeddah-based Sidra Capital. The brothers reportedly are looking for offers over US$979 million. The publication added both the Barclays and Sidra Capital have not yet commented.The Barclays purchased the hotel in 1995 for approximately $97 million but have made investments worth tens of millions said The Financial Times.Situated in most of the most popular areas of London, the Piccadilly-located hotel is one of the most iconic in London and popular amongst celebrities and tourists alike.