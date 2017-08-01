Lufthansa Group sets sights on sustainability in Middle East

Lufthansa Group has announced its plans to introduce sustainability efforts across all of its markets, including the Middle East.

Sister-publication Aviation Business reported that the group has been investing in more environmentally-friendly planes and is working heavily to develop new technologies.



Part of its commitment has been replacing older aircrafts with upgraded versions with lower C02 emissions. In March 2019, the group’s supervisory board approved the purchase of 40 crafts across its airlines.



Other practices include the purchase of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for flights.



Lufthansa Group Gulf, Afghanistan and Pakistan, senior director of sales, Heinrich Lange said: “Alongside the strong growth in our fleet, network and passenger numbers, our responsibility to be at the forefront of sustainable development of the aviation industry has been growing.



“With the objective of shaping future mobility in environmentally compatible ways, we have been actively pursuing a robust climate protection strategy.

“We have set an ambitious target of a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2050 as compared to 2005 and 2020 represents a major juncture in our journey to sustainability as we aim to increase fuel efficiency by 1.5% this year.



“We remain committed to exploring new avenues to bring our aviation sustainability drive to all our markets including the Middle East.”