Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA reveals VP technical services
Mohanad AlHuniti
Published: 22 January 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Priyanka Praveen
Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA has promoted Mohanad AlHuniti to the post of VP technical services.

AlHuniti joined the company in June 2015 as director of technical services. Prior to that, he has several senior roles such as engineering director at Hyatt International Hotels Corporations and operations and design manager at Environmental Engineering Consultant EEC.

He will be in charge of all technical related strategies in terms of planning, implementing, testing and maintaining the consistency of standards across all properties of Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA.

Commenting on his promotion, AlHuniti, said, “I would like to extend my deep thanks to the executive management of Millennium Hotels and Resorts for trusting this tremendous responsibility to me. Alongside my colleagues in technical, design and operation’s team, we will keep the evolving process up to support the growth of the company with the amazing projects pipeline we have with valuable owners in the region.”

AlHuniti will be directly reporting to the group’s chief executive officer, Kevork Dandelian.

“AlHuniti has proven himself reliable and up to the responsibility entrusted to him throughout five years of continuous service. We at Millennium Hotels and Resorts are excited to witness his new accomplishments,” Deldelian said.


